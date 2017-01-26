|
|
The Bye Bye Man:
Is there any truth to this horror tale?
|
Patriots Day:
Does this Boston Marathon bombing movie align itself with the facts?
|
Hidden Figures:
Does this movie about female NASA pioneers jettison the facts from the story?
|
The Crown:
Does this Netflix series about Queen Elizabeth II remain loyal to the truth?
|
Lion:
A young man uses Google Earth to search for the family he lost years earlier.
|
Bleed for This:
Does too much fiction pin the truth against the ropes in this boxing movie?
|
Loving:
Does this movie about a couple's right to be married stay loyal to the truth?
|
Hacksaw Ridge:
Meet the real Medal of Honor recipient who never fired a shot.
|
Deepwater Horizon:
We drill into this disaster story to reach the facts.
|
Queen of Katwe:
Does this chess movie cheat by adding too much fiction?
|
The Disappointments Room:
A look at the real room that inspired the movie.
|
Sully:
Are the facts left on the tarmac?
|
Hands of Stone:
Do the facts get pinned against the ropes by too much fiction?
|
Anthropoid:
Meet the real people behind Operation Anthropoid.
|
The Founder:
Is this Michael Keaton movie a "Kroc" when it comes to the truth?
|
Florence Foster Jenkins:
Does the movie hit the wrong notes with regard to the real story?
|
The Infiltrator:
Does this Bryan Cranston movie infiltrate the truth?
|
Genius:
Does this story of an author and his editor contradict the truth?
|
Free State of Jones:
Does this Civil War movie secede from the truth?
|
The People v. O.J. Simpson:
Meet 27 real-life counterparts to the show.
|
I Saw the Light:
Is this Hank Williams biopic in tune with the truth?
|
Miracles from Heaven:
Is the movie's account faithful to the real story?
|
Eddie the Eagle:
Does this ski jumping movie leave the truth on the ground?
|
Race:
Does the movie include the truth on the podium?
|
The Conjuring 2:
Is this poltergeist story based on pure evil or pure fiction?
|
The Finest Hours:
Does the truth sink in this Coast Guard rescue story?
|
13 Hours:
Meet the real-life secret soldiers of Benghazi.
|
Concussion:
Does the movie suffer memory loss when it comes to the truth?
|
Joy:
Does the movie mop away the truth?
|
The Revenant:
Was the movie inspired more by fact or folklore?
|
The Big Short:
Meet the inspirations for 10 Big Short characters.
|
The Danish Girl:
See the real Lili Elbe before and after her transformation.
|
My All American:
Is the truth left on the sidelines in this football biopic?
|
Spotlight:
Meet the real journalists who broke the story.
|
Steve Jobs:
Fiction runs wild in a biopic where the truth gets lost in the code.
|
Bridge of Spies:
Does this political spy thriller conceal the truth?
|
The Walk:
Does this high-wire movie leave the facts on the ground?
|
Pawn Sacrifice:
Does the movie hold the truth in checkmate?
|
Everest:
Meet 20 characters and their real-life Everest counterparts.
|
Captive:
Does this hostage movie's fiction hold the truth captive?
|
Black Mass:
How does the real gangster stack up to Johnny Depp's version?
|
Straight Outta Compton:
See the cast next to their real-life N.W.A counterparts.
|
The End of the Tour:
Would David Foster Wallace have supported the movie?
|
Jaws:
Discover the inspiration behind the movie.
|
San Andreas:
Could what's in the movie really happen?
|
Entourage:
Meet the real people behind the characters.
|
Texas Rising:
We go into battle to uncover the fiction in the miniseries.
|
Bessie:
Is the movie in tune with the truth?
|
Woman in Gold:
Does the movie preserve the truth?
|
Danny Collins:
Did fame and fortune really corrupt him?
|
To Write Love On Her Arms:
Is the film addicted to facts or fiction?
|
McFarland, USA:
Does the truth finish in last place?
|
American Sniper:
Is the truth a casualty of war in this Clint Eastwood movie?
|
Big Eyes:
Does the film paint over the facts?
|
Unbroken:
Is the truth left unbroken?
|
Wild:
Is the truth left in the wild?
|
The Imitation Game:
Does the movie encrypt the truth?
|
Foxcatcher:
Does the movie wrestle with the truth?
|
The Theory of Everything:
Does Stephen Hawking think the movie is accurate?
|
Kill the Messenger:
Does the movie kill the truth?
|
Annabelle:
Is the movie as pretend as the doll?
|
Jimi: All Is by My Side:
Is the truth out of tune?
|
When the Game Stands Tall:
Is the truth left on the sidelines?
|
Get On Up:
Is the movie as devoted to the truth as it is to the music?
|
Manhattan:
Learn about the top-secret location behind the TV show.
|
Deliver Us From Evil:
Does this horror movie deliver the truth?
|
Jersey Boys:
Does the movie hit the right notes with regard to the truth?
|
The Fault in Our Stars:
Meet the inspiration for Hazel.
|
Million Dollar Arm:
Does the truth tag all of the bases?
|
The Quiet Ones:
Is this horror movie possessed by too much fiction?
|
Heaven is for Real:
Heaven might be for real, but is the movie?
|
The Railway Man:
Does the film derail the truth?
|
300: Rise of an Empire:
Does the truth perish in the battles?
|
Son of God:
We pit the movie vs. the Bible.
|
The Monuments Men:
Does the movie preserve the truth?
|
The Goldbergs:
Meet the real family behind the show.
|
Lone Survivor:
Does the truth survive?
|
The Wolf of Wall Street:
Does the movie take stock in the truth?
|
Saving Mr. Banks:
Does the movie deliver a spoonful of fiction?
|
American Hustle:
Does the movie corrupt the truth?
|
12 Years a Slave:
Are the facts shackled by fiction?
|
Captain Phillips:
Do the facts remain afloat?
|
Rush:
Do the facts win the race?
|
The Butler:
Does the film serve up the truth?
|
The Conjuring:
Does the film conjure up fact or fiction?
|
MOVIES BASED ON BOOKS
2017 Movie Reading! Browse the
list here.
Is the book always better than the movie? Browse our list
of books that are being adapted for the big screen.
|
|WORLD WAR Z (2013) (Zombie, Horror, Apocalypse, War, Outbreak, Adaptation)
PLOT: A decade after the Zombie War, Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt), an agent of the United Nations Postwar Commission, travels the world trying to find a way to stop the zombie pandemic that is collapsing governments and wiping out armies. AUTHOR: Max Brooks
MOVIE VILLAINS UNMASKED
Get to know the actors underneath the masks.
|
Michael Myers - Tony Moran's agent apologized to him for not having anything more to offer than the part of a psycho in a low-budget horror movie. It was a film that would go on to gross over $75 million and make Moran an elusive legend among horror fans everywhere.
|
Darth Vader - The ultimate movie villain unmasked. Meet the actors underneath the suit. Learn more about Sebastian Shaw, the face of Darth Vader. Watch Star Wars movie trailers and short films, buy posters, and more. [ Meet Darth Vader ]
