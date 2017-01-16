Movies Reviews, DVDs, and More.
history vs hollywood true stories
Monday, January 16, 2017
ctf    WHERE HOLLYWOOD MEETS HISTORY
 ctf
 

Is Monster's Aileen Wuornos really considered to be the first female serial killer? Learn More
  What is ChasingtheFrog?
At ChasingtheFrog we research the real stories behind some of the most popular (and not so popular) Hollywood films.

Browse our True Stories section to discover the realities behind movies based on true stories. Are they fact or fiction? We pit history vs. Hollywood to bring you the answers.


  DVD Releases This Week
 January 17, 2017

Rizzoli & Isles: The Complete Seventh and Final Season
 Rizzoli & Isles: The Complete Seventh and Final Season
The Girl on the Train
 The Girl on the Train
Shetland: Season 3
 Shetland: Season 3
Naruto Shippuden Uncut DVD Set 29 DVD
 Naruto Shippuden Uncut DVD Set 29 DVD
Bad Day at Black Rock
 Bad Day at Black Rock
Fairy Tail: Collection Six
 Fairy Tail: Collection Six
more...

  DVD Upcoming


Shop
View Up-to-Date True Story Research at Our New Site History vs. Hollywood

MOVIES BASED ON TRUE STORIES
Meet the real people behind Movies Based on True Stories.
Hidden Figures: Does this movie about female NASA pioneers jettison the facts from the story?
The Crown: Does this Netflix series about Queen Elizabeth II remain loyal to the truth?
Lion: A young man uses Google Earth to search for the family he lost years earlier.
Bleed for This: Does too much fiction pin the truth against the ropes in this boxing movie?
Loving: Does this movie about a couple's right to be married stay loyal to the truth?
Hacksaw Ridge: Meet the real Medal of Honor recipient who never fired a shot.
Deepwater Horizon: We drill into this disaster story to reach the facts.
Queen of Katwe: Does this chess movie cheat by adding too much fiction?
The Disappointments Room: A look at the real room that inspired the movie.
Sully: Are the facts left on the tarmac?
Hands of Stone: Do the facts get pinned against the ropes by too much fiction?
Anthropoid: Meet the real people behind Operation Anthropoid.
The Founder: Is this Michael Keaton movie a "Kroc" when it comes to the truth?
Florence Foster Jenkins: Does the movie hit the wrong notes with regard to the real story?
The Infiltrator: Does this Bryan Cranston movie infiltrate the truth?
Genius: Does this story of an author and his editor contradict the truth?
Free State of Jones: Does this Civil War movie secede from the truth?
The People v. O.J. Simpson: Meet 27 real-life counterparts to the show.
I Saw the Light: Is this Hank Williams biopic in tune with the truth?
Miracles from Heaven: Is the movie's account faithful to the real story?
Eddie the Eagle: Does this ski jumping movie leave the truth on the ground?
Race: Does the movie include the truth on the podium?
The Conjuring 2: Is this poltergeist story based on pure evil or pure fiction?
The Finest Hours: Does the truth sink in this Coast Guard rescue story?
13 Hours: Meet the real-life secret soldiers of Benghazi.
Concussion: Does the movie suffer memory loss when it comes to the truth?
Joy: Does the movie mop away the truth?
The Revenant: Was the movie inspired more by fact or folklore?
The Big Short: Meet the inspirations for 10 Big Short characters.
The Danish Girl: See the real Lili Elbe before and after her transformation.
My All American: Is the truth left on the sidelines in this football biopic?
Spotlight: Meet the real journalists who broke the story.
Steve Jobs: Fiction runs wild in a biopic where the truth gets lost in the code.
Bridge of Spies: Does this political spy thriller conceal the truth?
The Walk: Does this high-wire movie leave the facts on the ground?
Pawn Sacrifice: Does the movie hold the truth in checkmate?
Everest: Meet 20 characters and their real-life Everest counterparts.
Captive: Does this hostage movie's fiction hold the truth captive?
Black Mass: How does the real gangster stack up to Johnny Depp's version?
Straight Outta Compton: See the cast next to their real-life N.W.A counterparts.
The End of the Tour: Would David Foster Wallace have supported the movie?
Jaws: Discover the inspiration behind the movie.
San Andreas: Could what's in the movie really happen?
Entourage: Meet the real people behind the characters.
Texas Rising: We go into battle to uncover the fiction in the miniseries.
Bessie: Is the movie in tune with the truth?
Woman in Gold: Does the movie preserve the truth?
Danny Collins: Did fame and fortune really corrupt him?
To Write Love On Her Arms: Is the film addicted to facts or fiction?
McFarland, USA: Does the truth finish in last place?
American Sniper: Is the truth a casualty of war in this Clint Eastwood movie?
Big Eyes: Does the film paint over the facts?
Unbroken: Is the truth left unbroken?
Wild: Is the truth left in the wild?
The Imitation Game: Does the movie encrypt the truth?
Foxcatcher: Does the movie wrestle with the truth?
The Theory of Everything: Does Stephen Hawking think the movie is accurate?
Kill the Messenger: Does the movie kill the truth?
Annabelle: Is the movie as pretend as the doll?
Jimi: All Is by My Side: Is the truth out of tune?
When the Game Stands Tall: Is the truth left on the sidelines?
Get On Up: Is the movie as devoted to the truth as it is to the music?
Manhattan: Learn about the top-secret location behind the TV show.
Deliver Us From Evil: Does this horror movie deliver the truth?
Jersey Boys: Does the movie hit the right notes with regard to the truth?
The Fault in Our Stars: Meet the inspiration for Hazel.
Million Dollar Arm: Does the truth tag all of the bases?
The Quiet Ones: Is this horror movie possessed by too much fiction?
Heaven is for Real: Heaven might be for real, but is the movie?
The Railway Man: Does the film derail the truth?
300: Rise of an Empire: Does the truth perish in the battles?
Son of God: We pit the movie vs. the Bible.
The Monuments Men: Does the movie preserve the truth?
The Goldbergs: Meet the real family behind the show.
Lone Survivor: Does the truth survive?
The Wolf of Wall Street: Does the movie take stock in the truth?
Saving Mr. Banks: Does the movie deliver a spoonful of fiction?
American Hustle: Does the movie corrupt the truth?
12 Years a Slave: Are the facts shackled by fiction?
Captain Phillips: Do the facts remain afloat?
Rush: Do the facts win the race?
The Butler: Does the film serve up the truth?
The Conjuring MovieThe Conjuring: Does the film conjure up fact or fiction?

Featured Additions: Casino, Notorious, American Gangster, Patch Adams (more at right)...

MOVIES BASED ON BOOKS
2017 Movie Reading! Browse the list here.
Is the book always better than the movie? Browse our list of books that are being adapted for the big screen.

World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War

 WORLD WAR Z (2013) (Zombie, Horror, Apocalypse, War, Outbreak, Adaptation)

PLOT: A decade after the Zombie War, Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt), an agent of the United Nations Postwar Commission, travels the world trying to find a way to stop the zombie pandemic that is collapsing governments and wiping out armies. AUTHOR: Max Brooks

Books To Be Movies: Devil's Knot, Serena, Syrup, The Great Gatsby, The Monuments Men, more...


MOVIE VILLAINS UNMASKED
Get to know the actors underneath the masks.
Michael Myers unmaskedMichael Myers - Tony Moran's agent apologized to him for not having anything more to offer than the part of a psycho in a low-budget horror movie. It was a film that would go on to gross over $75 million and make Moran an elusive legend among horror fans everywhere.
Darth Vader unmaskedDarth Vader - The ultimate movie villain unmasked. Meet the actors underneath the suit. Learn more about Sebastian Shaw, the face of Darth Vader. Watch Star Wars movie trailers and short films, buy posters, and more. [ Meet Darth Vader ]


MOVIE GALLERIES
The perfect attire for movie lovers, our handpicked selection of movie and TV show Ts let you bring home a piece of your favorite movies. From Harry Potter to Scarface, we scour the internet to find the best Ts available, with new galleries added weekly.



     

Check out some of our great TV and movie Ts listed below:

24
30 Rock
Addams Family
Alfred Hitchcock
Alice in Wonderland
Anchorman
Avatar
Back to the Future
Bambi
Batman
Battlestar Galactica
Beavis and Butthead
Big Bang Theory
Big Lebowski
Boardwalk Empire
Boondock Saints
Borat
Breaking Dawn
Bruce Lee
Camp Rock
Captain Spaulding
Care Bears
Cars
Christmas Story
Christmas Vacation
Cosby Show
CSI
Daria
Dexter
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Jobs
Donnie Darko
Dr. Seuss
Dukes of Hazzard
Dumb and Dumber
Eastbound and Down
Eclipse
Elf
Elvis
Entourage
Family Guy
Fear and Loathing
Fight Club
Friday the 13th
Frozen
Full House
G.I. Joe
Game of Thrones
Ghostbusters
Glee
Godfather
Golden Girls
Goonies
Gossip Girl
Green Lantern
Grey's Anatomy
Halloween
Hangover
Hangover 2
Hannah Montana
Harry Potter
Hello Kitty
Heroes
High School Musical
Hills
Home Alone
Hot in Cleveland
Hot Tub Time Machine
House
How I Met Your Mother
Hunger Games
I Love Lucy
iCarly
Indiana Jones
Iron Man
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Johnny Cash
Jonas Brothers
Juno
Karate Kid
Laguna Beach
Little Mermaid
Little Miss
Lost
Marilyn Monroe
Married with Children
Miami Ink
Michael Jackson
Monk
Monty Python
More Cowbell
Mr. Men
My Name is Earl
Napoleon Dynamite
New Moon
Nightmare Before Christmas
Nightmare on Elm Street
Office
Office Space
Old School
Once Upon a Time
Peanuts
Peter Pan
Pirates of the Caribbean
Pulp Fiction
Punisher
Rambo
Rocky
Roseanne
Saved by the Bell
Saw
Scarface
Scrubs
Seinfeld
Sesame Street
Sex and the City
Simpsons
Smurfs
Snoopy
Snow White
Sopranos
Speed Racer
Spider-Man
Star Trek
Star Wars
Step Brothers
Superbad
Superman
Switched at Birth
Talladega Nights
Terminator
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
There Will Be Blood
Thor
TMNT
Top Gun
Toy Story
Transformers
Tron
True Blood
Twilight
UFC
Ugly Betty
Vampire Diaries
Walking Dead
Where the Wild Things Are
Zombieland




Sites we Like: Friends of CTF
movies based on true stories
reel faces
13 Hours
21
300
42
Adaptation
American Gangster
American Sniper
Annabelle
Anthropoid
Antwone Fisher
Argo
Bessie
Big Eyes
Big Lebowski, The
Big Short, The
Black Mass
Bleed for This
Blind Side, The
Bling Ring, The
Bloodsport
Boardwalk Empire
Boys Don't Cry
Breach
Bridge of Spies
Calendar Girls
Captive
Casino
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie Wilson's War
Concussion
Conjuring, The
Conjuring 2, The
Crown, The
Danish Girl, The
Danny Collins
Deepwater Horizon
Devil Wears Prada, The
Disappointments Room, The
Donnie Brasco
Dragon: The Bruce Lee
Story
Eddie the Eagle
End of the Tour, The
Entourage
Erin Brockovich
Everest
Exorcism of Emily Rose
Fighter, The
Finding Neverland
Finest Hours, The
Florence Foster Jenkins
Founder, The
Foxcatcher
Free State of Jones
Freedom Writers
Frida
Genius
Goodfellas
Gridiron Gang
Hacksaw Ridge
Hands of Stone
Haunting in Connecticut
Hidden Figures
Hollywoodland
Hoosiers
Hours, The
Hurricane, The
I Saw the Light
Imitation Game, The
Infiltrator, The
Invincible
Jaws
Joy
League of Their Own, A
Lion
Loving
McFarland, USA
Men of Honor
Miracle
Miracles from Heaven
Monster
Mothman Prophecies, The
My All American
Not Without My Daughter
Notorious
Pain & Gain
Passion of the Christ, The
Patch Adams
Pawn Sacrifice
People v. O.J. Simpson, The
Pianist, The
Public Enemies
Pursuit of Happyness, The
Queen of Katwe
Race
Radio
Remember the Titans
Revenant, The
Rite, The
Rookie, The
Rudy
Schindler's List
Seabiscuit
Social Network, The
Soul Surfer
Spotlight
Steve Jobs
Straight Outta Compton
Sully
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Texas Rising
Theory of Everything, The
Titanic
Unbroken
United 93
Walk, The
Walk the Line
Wild
Woman in Gold
Zodiac

 REEL FACES HOME
 ...more reel faces coming
 soon

Movie Poster Lightboxes
Movie Poster Frames

CONTACT US | BOARDS | HOME | TERMS | PRIVACY POLICY

Copyright © 2017 ChasingtheFrog.com, CTF Media